Death and destruction as cyclone hits India and Bangladesh



A powerful cyclone has ripped through densely populated areas of India and Bangladesh. Wide swathes of the coasts of the two countries were flooded and millions of people were left without power after the most powerful cyclone to hit the region in more than a decade left dozens dead and a trail of destruction. In the Indian city of Kolkata, home to more than 14 million people, large portions of the metropolis and its suburbs were underwater, including the cityâ€™s main airport. Roads were littered with uprooted trees and lampposts, and electricity and communication lines were down. Cyclone... More in article.wn.com » India, Bangladesh Tags: Indiana