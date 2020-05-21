ï»¿Thursday, 21 May 2020
The Trump Administration Kills Coldly in Yemen, Putting Jobs Before Lives

Many observers have been mystified by the Saudi regimeâ€™s hold over President Donald Trump. For years he had criticized the gaggle of corrupt, dissolute royals. He also asked why Americans were paying to defend the wealthy, licentious al-Saud family, as it practiced totalitarianism at home and promoted Islamic fundamentalism abroad, including in America. Yet Trump made his first trip as president to Saudi Arabia. Some observers wondered if Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had salvaged his infamous orb from Mordorâ€™s collapse eons ago and used it to take control of the presidentâ€™s mind. No other explanation made sense. Now the New York Times reports that the fault lies with Peter Navarro, the...

