On Sunday, April 26, the Kingdom's Human Rights Commission announced that, by royal decree, people convicted of childhood offences will no longer be subject to the death penalty. This was reported everywhere, from CNN to BBC News. There's one small problem: it isn't true. "This is an important day for Saudi Arabia made possible by King Salman and the Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman," Commission President Awwad Alawwad declared, in the groveling tone demanded by absolute rulers. For two days, the news was posted in English, but not Arabic: a giveaway that it is intended for Western media rather than Saudi officials. There are currently 13 people facing death...