Time to strengthen poor, labourers and farmers, says PM Modi



Added: 20.05.2020 17:24 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: en.wikipedia.org



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reached out to the financially weaker sections, migrant labourers and farmers and said that the three sections had suffered enough and it was the duty of the country to strengthen them Addressing the nation, Modi said that since experts have said that coronavirus will remain part of our lives, the country should resolve that that people will wear mask, maintain social... More in article.wn.com » Tags: Prime minister