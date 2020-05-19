Added: 18.05.2020 17:23 | 15 views | 0 comments

Article by WN.com Correspondent Dallas Darling Years after President Donald Trump promised to open FBI files to help families of the 9/11 victims in a civil lawsuit against the Saudi government, the Justice Department doubled down on its claim that the information is a state secret. But this was not the first time 9/11 families were prevented from knowing more about Saudi connections to the attacks. While Attorney William Barr insisted that public disclosure would endanger national security, others suspect more dubious reasons. Although the hijackersâ€™ connection to at least two high ranking Saudi officials-a diplomat at the kingdomâ€™s Los Angeles consulate and a Saudi spy living in San...