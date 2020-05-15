Added: 13.05.2020 11:23 | 2 views | 0 comments

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling A few years ago, a curious advertisement started to appear on the streets and subways of New York City. The ad showed a simple apple, and below that, a caption that said: “This is an apple. Some people might try to tell you that it’s a banana. They might scream banana, banana, banana. You might even start to believe that this is a banana. But it’s not. This is an apple. FACTS FIRST.” The ingenious ad was a promotion for CNN in response to Donald Trump calling the station an “Enemy of the people” and misinformation campaign. The point was that facts were facts, period. As the fight over even the virus’ death toll continues to open a new front in...