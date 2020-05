Added: 13.05.2020 14:41 | 3 views | 0 comments

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been asked to explain an additional 10,000 deaths in care homes for the month of April by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. During Prime Minister's Questions, the Labour leader focused on the COVID-19 pandemic in care homes, where he cited Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures, which showed that "at least 40 percent of all...