BERLIN: Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Germans to be ``courageous and vigilant&'&' Wednesday as the country emerges from its shutdown, calling on them to avoid a relapse into tougher restrictions even as officials set out plans to relax border controls. Germany started loosening coronavirus restrictions on April 20, about a month after they were introduced. The easing has gathered pace in the past week, with the country&'s 16 state governments _ which are responsible for imposing and loosening lockdowns _ gradually opening restaurants, schools, gyms and other...