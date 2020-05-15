Added: 13.05.2020 18:00 | 3 views | 0 comments

WASHINGTON — Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and a senior White House adviser, refused Tuesday to rule out postponing the presidential election in November, a comment that fed directly into Democratic concerns that President Donald Trump might use the coronavirus crisis to delay or delegitimize the contest and one that contradicted Trump himself. “I’m not sure I can commit one way or the other, but right now that’s the plan,” Kushner told Time magazine in response to a question about whether the election could be postponed because of the...