ï»¿Friday, 15 May 2020
Flynn case boosts Trumpâ€™s bid to undo Russia probe narrative

Added: 13.05.2020

WASHINGTON (AP) â€” When Michael Flynn was forced from the White House, Vice President Mike Pence said he was disappointed the national security adviser had misled him about his talks with the Russian ambassador. President Donald Trump called the deception unacceptable. Now Pence says he'd welcome Flynn back to the administration, calling him a "patriot," as Trump pronounces him exonerated. What a difference three years makes. The Justice Department's move to dismiss the criminal case against Flynn marks another step in his transformation, in the eyes of Trump and his allies, from rogue adviser to victim of runaway law enforcement. The dismissal rewrites the narrative...

