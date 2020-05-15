Trump Calls for Schools to Reopen



Classrooms should reopen quickly, U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday. “I think you should absolutely open the schools,” said the president as he hosted the governors of Colorado and North Dakota in the Cabinet Room. “It’s had very little impact on young people,” the president said of COVID-19. “But it’s the governors’ choice.” Trump’s comments came a day after California’s state university system decided that classrooms would not reopen even for the new school year, beginning in the autumn. Schools at all levels of education are closed in nearly every state,... More in article.wn.com » California, President Tags: Donald Trump