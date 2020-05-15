Added: 14.05.2020 5:17 | 3 views | 0 comments

UNITED NATIONS (AP) â€” The United States accused Tehran on Wednesday of defying the U.N. resolution endorsing the 2015 Iran nuclear deal with a satellite launch last month and also argued it is continuing to violate a U.N. arms embargo. The U.S. Mission to the United Nations made the allegations at an informal meeting of experts from the Security Council committee that monitors implementation of the resolution. Tensions between Iran and the U.S. have escalated since the Trump administration withdrew from the nuclear deal between...