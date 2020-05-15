Added: 14.05.2020 9:20 | 8 views | 0 comments

WASHINGTON: Nearly eight years after he was last on the ballot, Barack Obama is emerging as a central figure in the 2020 presidential election. Democrats are eagerly embracing Obama as a political wingman for Joe Biden, who spent two terms by his side as vice president. Obama remains the partyâ€™s most popular figure, particularly with black voters and younger Democrats, and Bidenâ€™s presidential campaign is planning for him to have a highly visible role in the months to come. For President Donald Trump, that means an opportunity to focus the spotlight on one of his favorite political foils. In recent days, Trump and his allies have aggressively pushed conspiracy theories about Obama designed...