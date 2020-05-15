Added: 14.05.2020 12:54 | 7 views | 0 comments

The number Of Hydroxychloroquine Prescriptions has exploded in France. Meanwhile, many US Governors restrict and even BAN the sale of Hydroxychloroquine in their states, which as reported has now occurred in a suspiciously large percentage of US states, including New York. https://www.forbes.com/sites/alexledsom/2020/05/10/hydroxychloroquinenumber-of-prescriptions-explode-in-france/#5b72b233180f Could this be because Hydroxychloroquine actually appears to work very effectively on Covid especially when administered with Zinc. Are these US Governors trying to undermine their President or their People ? Is this really about a Virus or is it about an Election ? Hydroxychloroquine seems to be...