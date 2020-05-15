Added: 14.05.2020 13:05 | 7 views | 0 comments

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted a state of emergency in large parts of the country on Thursday but said it would remain in place in Tokyo until the novel coronavirus is contained. Abe lifted the emergency in 39 of Japan&'s 47 prefectures but left it in force in the capital and in the second-largest urban area of Osaka, as he tries to cushion the economic blow while stopping the virus. Abe said he would begin work on a second extra budget and as part of the economic stimulus, the government would take more steps to ease corporate funding strains, if needed. "While controlling the spread of the virus as much as possible by...