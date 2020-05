The US accounted for nearly half of the $72.9 billion spent on nuclear weapons last year



Added: 14.05.2020 20:31 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.nytimes.com



(CNN)A collective $72.9 billion was spent on nuclear weapons by the world's nuclear-armed nations in 2019, with the US spending nearly as much as all eight other countries combined, according to a report from a global coalition. The report by the International... More in article.wn.com »