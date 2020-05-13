Added: 11.05.2020 19:47 | 7 views | 0 comments

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Justice Department said Monday that federal prosecutors are weighing possible hate crime charges in the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man gunned down after being pursued by two armed white men in a Georgia subdivision. Arbery was fatally shot Feb. 23 by a father and son who told police they chased him because they believed he was a burglar. They were arrested last week, more than two months later, on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault after video of the shooting appeared online. Attorneys for Arberyâ€™s parents and others, including Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr and the Southern Poverty Law...