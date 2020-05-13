Coronavirus: Israel turns surveillance tools on itself



Arik Brabbing slips his surgical mask under his chin and breathes in Tel Aviv's warm air. He was better known during his three decades in the Shin Bet by his cover name "Harris". We sit at either end of a park bench as the former agent-handler describes how he rose to become chief of the spy agency's cyber unit. Now retired, he says counter-terrorism technology is hunting down people exposed to Covid-19. "It's the same system, the same methods," he explains. "We know that someone was here in the park. We can get from the [phone] company all the details about the hour, the place, exactly the place... and we can understand who..."