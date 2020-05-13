Added: 12.05.2020 5:18 | 6 views | 0 comments

The United States, Britain and Russia are preparing to return their people to work despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday the country is conducting about 300,000 coronavirus tests a day and will soon pass a total of 10 million tests conducted, which he said was more than any other country. A senior administration official told reporters that a new antigen test, approved by a company called Quidel, will speed up the testing process further because this test looks only for the presence of the viral protein in the nose, unlike the more complicated and time-consuming nucleic acid tests. â€œThe machines for...