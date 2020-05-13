Russia hospital fire kills five coronavirus patients



Source: www.washingtonpost.com



A fire on Tuesday morning at St. George Hospital in St. Petersburg killed five coronavirus patients who were on ventilators, Russian emergency officials said. The unnamed emergency officials spoke to the state Tass new agency. The fire broke out in an intensive care unit and was put out within half an hour. It could have been caused by a faulty ventilator, the Interfax news agency reported, citing anonymous sources.



