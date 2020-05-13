﻿Wednesday, 13 May 2020
What Does the United States-China Rift Mean for the World?

Added: 12.05.2020 10:21 | 10 views | 0 comments

Source: www.scmp.com
Source: www.scmp.com

The rhetoric between the world’s two largest political powers — the United States (US) and China — has heated up. The trend began several years ago, during Barack Obama’s presidency. But it grew under Donald Trump’s tenure, and intensified following in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Chinese diplomats have adopted a more strident tone, described as “wolf warrior” diplomacy after a popular Chinese action film. US officials like Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Deputy National Security Adviser Matt Pottinger have shot back. The blame game caters to the domestic constituencies of both countries, but also complements the intensifying geopolitical competition between Washington and...

More in article.wn.com »

Tags: Donald Trump, Washington, United States, Barack Obama, Mac



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Brazil

 

Breast cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

FIA

 

Football

 

Gamers

 

GM

 

Goa

 

Gold

 

HP

 

iOS

 

ISIS

 

Japan

 

Kimye

 

Lawmakers

 

Mac

 

Movies

 

NATO

 

NBA

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

Opposition

 

PC

 

Premier League

 

Prison

 

PS4

 

Rita Ora

 

Sex

 

Social media

 

SPA

 

Star Wars

 

Students

 

Uber

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved