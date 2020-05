War thrust back Yemen development 21 years: UNDP



Added: 12.05.2020 14:39 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.starsandstripesfc.com



The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) says a Saudi-led military campaign underway against Yemen has pushed back the country’s development more than two decades, and is now complicating the war-torn nation’s efforts to rein in the spread of the deadly coronavirus. In a tweet on Tuesday, the UNDP stated that not only has the Saudi-led war hindered Yemen’s development but it also has brought catastrophic... More in article.wn.com » Tags: Audi