Potential Coronavirus Treatments Are Promising But Can't 'Stop The Virus,' WHO Says



Added: 12.05.2020 19:27 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.eea.europa.eu



Early studies on treatments for a new coronavirus have shown promising signs but none of them are able to actually kill or stop the virus, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told reporters during a Tuesday briefing that treatments in early studies have shown to limit the severity and length of the illness, according to Reuters. However, they... More in article.wn.com » Tags: EU