Mr Neil Ferguson, COVID 19 fatalities Model, Imperial College London



What a shame and a SHAM that We have so few World Leaders in place today with the ability to apply 'independent' logic to the issues at hand, or even be just a little responsible for the damage that poor unsubstantiated, unchecked and unverified advice, analysis and general government mismanagement has caused. Nearly EVERY Government in the World has used Mr Fergusons's so called "Model" as a basis for Locking Down their Citizens, their Economies and the World. Mr Neil Ferguson took over 6 weeks to release the CODE for his so called MODEL, and only did so after significant pressure. WHY would the UK Government not have checked his code first before declaring a national emergency, passing... More in article.wn.com » Government, London, Citizen Tags: UK