Scientists concerned that coronavirus is adapting to humans



Scientists have found evidence for mutations in some strains of the coronavirus that suggest the pathogen may be adapting to humans after spilling over from bats. The analysis of more than 5,300 coronavirus genomes from 62 countries shows that while the virus is fairly stable, some have gained mutations, including two genetic changes that alter the critical "spike protein" the virus uses to infect human cells. Researchers at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine stress that it is...