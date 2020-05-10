ï»¿Sunday, 10 May 2020
More than 4m people infected by virus worldwide; 276,894 deaths

Added: 10.05.2020 12:04 | 10 views | 0 comments

Source: www.ibtimes.co.uk
Source: www.ibtimes.co.uk

More than 4.02 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 276,894 have died, according to a Reuters tally, as of 0145 GMT on Sunday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a US-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. EUROPE * British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out a five-tier warning system for the coronavirus in England when he outlines plans to begin slowly easing lockdown measures, British media reported. Johnson is due to...

More in article.wn.com »

Tags: EU, Prime minister, England, GM, Boris Johnson



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Brazil

 

Breast cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

FIA

 

Football

 

Gamers

 

GM

 

Goa

 

Gold

 

HP

 

iOS

 

ISIS

 

Japan

 

Kimye

 

Mac

 

Movies

 

NATO

 

NBA

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

Opposition

 

PC

 

Premier League

 

Prison

 

PS4

 

Rita Ora

 

Sex

 

Social media

 

SPA

 

Star Wars

 

Students

 

Uber

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Xbox One

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved