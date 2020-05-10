Added: 09.05.2020 14:59 | 3 views | 0 comments

BRUNSWICK, Ga. â€” Many people saw more than the last moments of Ahmaud Arberyâ€™s life when a video emerged this week of white men armed with guns confronting the black man, a struggle with punches thrown, three shots fired and Arbery collapsing dead. The Feb. 23 shooting in coastal Georgia is drawing comparisons to a much darker period of U.S. history â€” when extrajudicial killings of black people, almost exclusively at the hands of white male vigilantes, inflicted racial terror on African Americans. It frequently happened with law enforcement complicity or feigned ignorance. The footage of Arberyâ€™s death was not the only thing that rattled the nationâ€™s conscience. It took more than two months...