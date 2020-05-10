﻿Sunday, 10 May 2020
Who is Judy Mikovits, and what does she have to do with Anthony Fauci and the coronavirus?

Added: 09.05.2020

A nearly 30-minute clip from a movie called ‘The Plandemic’ has taken over social media and was taken down by YouTube, over the last few days. It’s the latest coronavirus-related topic that has sent the Internet into a divided rage. The film features Dr. Judy Mikovits, and in it, she is identified as a molecular biologist and medical researcher. Multiple media reports have also described her as an anti-vaccination advocate, but she says in the film that she is not one, RepublicWorld reports. According to Syracuse.com: “The Plandemic,” a 25-minute clip from an upcoming documentary, was taken off of YouTube this week for violating the Google-owned video site’s community guidelines. The video...

