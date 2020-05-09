Russian troops helping Venezuela search for members of failed incursion: Report



Russian troops are helping Venezuela in its search operation for members of a force that made an unsuccessful incursion attempt by operating drones over the Latin American country, according to a report by local news outlet El Nacional. Citing deleted tweets from a military command, known as ZODI La Guaira, the local media reported on Friday that at least eight Russian Special Forces members will be “operating drones to run search and patrol operations” near the northern state of La Guaira. El Nacional posted a screenshot of the tweet which it said was later deleted on Thursday. It also reported that an aircraft arrived at Venezuela’s international airport on Thursday in order to join the... More in article.wn.com » Drones Tags: Russia