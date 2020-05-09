Added: 09.05.2020 5:17 | 12 views | 0 comments

On Thursday, The Daily Beast took a deep dive into "Plandemic," a purported documentary on the coronavirus that is loaded with conspiracy theories and features a discredited researcher. "In the video, controversial scientist Dr. Judy Mikovits, a close associate of anti-vaccine activists, weaves an elaborate tale alleging a government conspiracy to create the coronavirus, with Anthony Fauci as a kind of murderous puppetmaster behind it all," reported Will Sommer. "Along the way, she claims that masks â€˜activate' the...