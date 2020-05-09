Second White House aide tests positive for coronavirus



Source: europeansting.com



WASHINGTON â€" Vice President Mike Penceâ€™s press secretary tested positive for the coronavirus Friday, becoming the second confirmed infection this week in a White House where top officials, from President Trump on down, have been reluctant to follow their own public health guidelines. Trump identified Katie Miller as the staffer who had tested positive, although he continued to downplay the risk to himself or others at the White House. She is married to Trumpâ€™s senior aide for immigration, Stephen Miller. One of Trumpâ€™s personal valets, a member of the military, had tested positive on Wednesday. The president normally has two office valets and three in the residence to act as...