Coronavirus Outbreak Is 'First Pandemic We Can Control,' WHO Official Says



Source: www.statnews.com



As the new coronavirus outbreak continues to infect people across the globe, Maria Van Kerkhove, the COVID-19 technical lead at the World Health Organization, reminded people that containment measures can make a big difference. In about five months, the virus has infected more than 3.8 million people worldwide and caused more than 271,000 deaths, according to a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University. While countries have seen success...