Added: 08.05.2020 19:18 | 5 views | 0 comments

CHENNAI â€” Indian police have filed a culpable homicide complaint against an LG Chem subsidiary over a toxic gas leak at its chemical plant in the south of the country that killed 11 people and forced 800 into hospital for treatment from poisoning. A day after the leak, authorities doubled the evacuation area around the factory in Andhra Pradesh to a five kilometre radius, waking residents in the middle of the night and herding them into buses in case more poison should escape. Police took to the streets with loudhailers to tell residents to leave...