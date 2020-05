Russia is Now in the Top 5 Countries Most Affected by the Coronavirus



A sharp rise in the number of cases in Russia has seen the country become home to the fifth highest number of confirmed infections worldwide, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University. The country reported 10,699 new cases over the past 24 hours, with a total of 187,859 infections according to the country's official number of cases. Russia now also has the second-fastest rate of new... More in article.wn.com » Tags: Russia