WASHINGTON â€” The U.S. economy lost a staggering 20.5 million jobs in April, the steepest plunge in payrolls since the Great Depression and the starkest sign yet of how the novel coronavirus pandemic is battering the worldâ€™s biggest economy. The Labor Departmentâ€™s closely watched monthly employment report on Friday also showed the unemployment rate surging to 14.7% last month, shattering the post-World War Two record of 10.8% touched in November 1982. The bleak numbers strengthen analystsâ€™ expectations of a slow recovery from the...