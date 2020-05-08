Added: 08.05.2020 12:11 | 5 views | 0 comments

A top US diplomat has called on Washington’s Arab allies in the Persian Gulf to perform “due diligence” in their relationship with the United States, while dealing with its rival, China. US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, David Schenker, said on Thursday that the Arab governments need “to weigh the value of their partnership with the United States.” “We want our partner nations to do due diligence,” Schenker told Reuters by phone. His remarks came as several Arab states have hailed China’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Beijing has also sent medical supplies and experts to countries around...