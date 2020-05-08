﻿Friday, 08 May 2020
A Warning For All Of Us: Remembering The Nazi Girl Soldiers And Rape Of Berlin

Added: 08.05.2020 12:28 | 5 views | 0 comments

Source: www.nbcsports.com
Source: www.nbcsports.com

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling The final battle for Berlin as well as the German surrender to the allies took place on May 7, 1945. While many can recall the Rape of Nanking, where 300,000 Chinese civilians and disarmed combatants were killed by the Japanese imperial army, and tens of thousands of women and young girls were brutally raped and enslaved, few remember the Rape of Berlin. In a last desperate stand against the advancing enemy, the Nazi regime threw every available German into the deadly war effort. This included young girls.“If it has to be, then the enemies of Germany will drown in the blood of German youth,” said Adolf Hitler in 1945. Children, as young as...

More in article.wn.com »

Tags: Germany, Children, Berlin, Women, Army, Japan, Rape, USA, Soldiers, Girls



Image with code
CommentsComments:
Tags

4K

 

Audi

 

Best Buy

 

Brazil

 

Breast cancer

 

Champions League

 

Cher

 

Climate change

 

Congress

 

Dell

 

DNA

 

Dodge

 

eBay

 

EU

 

FBI

 

FIA

 

Football

 

Gamers

 

GM

 

Goa

 

Gold

 

HP

 

iOS

 

ISIS

 

Japan

 

Kimye

 

Mac

 

Movies

 

NATO

 

NBA

 

NFL

 

North Korea

 

Oil

 

Opposition

 

PC

 

Premier League

 

Prison

 

PS4

 

Rita Ora

 

Sex

 

Social media

 

SPA

 

Star Wars

 

Students

 

Uber

 

UK

 

USA

 

Windows 10

 

Xbox One

 

Yahoo

 
advertising

Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly  - all rights reserved