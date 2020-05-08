Added: 08.05.2020 9:50 | 10 views | 0 comments

As coronavirus continues to exact a huge toll on the economy and human lives across the world, the war of words between the US and China over the origin of coronavirus shows no sign of de-escalation. The latest row threatens to turn the US-China relationship, already frayed due to the trade war, from bad to worse. Over the last few weeks, the US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have repeatedly claimed that the coronavirus originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Hubei province's capital city of Wuhan. The outbreak was first detected last December here. The two leaders have maintained that Beijing has refused to provide access to international...