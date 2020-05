Turkey and Italy say shells hit near their Libyan embassies



Added: 08.05.2020 11:00 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.fortheloveofcooking.net



TUNIS: Shells landed near the Turkish and Italian embassies in central Tripoli late on Thursday, they said, in an apparent expansion of bombardment by eastern-based forces to a central district of the Libyan capital. The eastern-based (LNA) of Khalifa Haftar has been bombarding Tripoli for months as part of a year-long war to capture the city, causing four fifths of civilian deaths in the conflict this year, according to the United Nations. At least... More in article.wn.com » Italy, NFL Tags: Turkey