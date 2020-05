UN appeals for more - seeks US$6.7b for virus crisis



Added: 07.05.2020 21:18 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.theguardian.com



The United Nations announced today it is increasing its appeal to fight the coronavirus pandemic in fragile and vulnerable countries from US$2 billion to US$6.7 billion. U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock reiterated that the peak of the pandemic is not expected to hit the world's poorest countries for three to six months. But he said there is already evidence of incomes plummeting and jobs disappearing, food supplies falling and prices soaring, and... More in article.wn.com » Jobs Tags: ISIS