ï»¿Thursday, 07 May 2020
The Moment to Change the World Is Right Now

How will the coronavirus change the world? Nobody knows yet. But we do know where we were before the pandemic hit: inequality had reached historic records worldwide, Australia had burned for months on end, autocrats were suffocating democracy in Hungary and Venezuela, and a wave of protests had swept across six continents-from Beirut to Paris, from Hong Kong to Moscow. And then came COVID-19. The virus laid bare the world's extraordinary inequalities and injustices. Lists of so-called vital professions were published all over the world, and surprise, positions such as "hedge-fund manager" and "tax specialist for multinationals" were not on them. Suddenly...

