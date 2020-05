Donald Trump’s personal valet tests positive for coronavirus



One of President Trump’s personal valets has tested positive for Covid-19, raising fears that Trump may also have been exposed (Picture: EPA) A US Naval officer who serves as one of Donald Trump’s personal valets has tested positive for coronavirus. The unnamed officer’s test result was shared by CNN on Thursday morning, with President Trump himself reported to be ‘upset’ after being told the news on... More in article.wn.com » President Tags: Donald Trump