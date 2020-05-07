Added: 07.05.2020 12:39 | 2 views | 0 comments

The Kremlin on Wednesday said a US-proposed legal blueprint for mining on the moon would need to be analyzed thoroughly to check if it complies with international law. The US President Donald Trump's administration is drafting a legal blueprint for mining on the moon under a new US-sponsored international agreement called the Artemis Accords, people familiar with the proposed pact told Reuters, and that Russia, a major partner with NASA on the International Space Station, would not be an early partner. The agreement would be the latest effort to cultivate allies around NASAâ€™s plan to put humans and space stations on the moon within the next decade, and comes as the civilian space agency...