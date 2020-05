Added: 07.05.2020 12:39 | 2 views | 0 comments

The Kremlin on Wednesday said a US-proposed legal blueprint for mining on the moon would need to be analyzed thoroughly to check if it complies with international law. The US President Donald Trump's administration is drafting a legal blueprint for mining on the moon under a new US-sponsored international agreement called the Artemis Accords, people familiar with the proposed pact told Reuters, and that Russia, a major partner with NASA on the International Space Station, would not be an early partner. The agreement would be the latest effort to cultivate allies around NASA’s plan to put humans and space stations on the moon within the next decade, and comes as the civilian space agency...