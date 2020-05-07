China launches new Long March-5B rocket for space station program



Source: www.leonarddavid.com



China's new large carrier rocket Long March-5B made its maiden flight on Tuesday, sending the trial version of China's new-generation manned spaceship and a cargo return capsule for test into space. Specially developed for China's manned space program, Long March-5B will be mainly used to launch the modules of the space station. China aims to complete the construction of the space station around 2022. A total of 12 missions have been planned. After the maiden flight of the Long March-5B, the core module of the space station, named Tianhe, and two experiment capsules, named Wentian and Mengtian, will be sent into space. WENCHANG, Hainan, May 6 -- China's new large carrier rocket Long...