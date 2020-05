Like Woodrow Wilson And The Spanish Flu, Is Trump Giving Americans A Death Sentence?



Added: 06.05.2020 11:35 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.onlyinyourstate.com



Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling News reports have just revealed that 233,000 more Americans may die from COVID-19 by reopening state economies. For historians, the death toll reminds them of President Woodrow Wilson and the Great, or Spanish, influenza of 1918-1919 that killed approximately 675,000 Americans. Like COVID-19, there is no way around the fact that these extraordinary losses of life were tragic. Even more tragic, however, is how our twenty-eighth president and our forty-fifth one, Donald J. Trump, sentenced many of these Americans who died to an unnecessary death. Wilson’s Death Sentence The Great Influenza occurred while Americans were fighting what they called... More in article.wn.com » President, SPA Tags: NFL