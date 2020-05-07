Added: 06.05.2020 11:35 | 4 views | 0 comments

Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling News reports have just revealed that 233,000 more Americans may die from COVID-19 by reopening state economies. For historians, the death toll reminds them of President Woodrow Wilson and the Great, or Spanish, influenza of 1918-1919 that killed approximately 675,000 Americans. Like COVID-19, there is no way around the fact that these extraordinary losses of life were tragic. Even more tragic, however, is how our twenty-eighth president and our forty-fifth one, Donald J. Trump, sentenced many of these Americans who died to an unnecessary death. Wilsonâ€™s Death Sentence The Great Influenza occurred while Americans were fighting what they called...