The health of the Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un has been a subject of great interest to media and governments around the world. So when he finally reappeared last week after a gap of 20 days, cutting the ribbon at the opening of a fertilizer factory, speculation was inevitable. Given the fact that Kim had been mysteriously missing from the public eye amid the coronavirus pandemic, only to resurface almost a month later without any explanation has led to a number of conspiracy theories. Before this, Kim had last been seen in the beginning of April. Soon after, news reports of him being in poor health or having just...