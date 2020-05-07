Added: 06.05.2020 20:15 | 6 views | 0 comments

The threat from ISIS will be bolstered by the release of 1,000 of its returned fighters from European prisons over the course of 2020, the United Nationâ€™s co-ordinator of counter-terrorism initiatives has told The National. Efforts to reform European returnees from the ISIS battlefields through official deradicalisation programmes are largely seen by officials as having failed to change the outlook of members of the extremist group. Edmund Fitton-Brown, a former British ambassador to Yemen who now serves as coordinator of the UN's sanctions monitoring team, told The National that the...