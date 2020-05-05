UN response to Haiti cholera epidemic lambasted by its own rights monitors



Added: 04.05.2020 14:13 | 1 views | 0 comments



Source: www.breakingchristiannews.com



Thirteen UN rights monitors have unleashed blistering criticism of the United Nations for its “deeply disappointing” failure to make amends for having brought cholera to Haiti causing the deaths of at least 10,000 people. In a letter to the UN secretary general, António Guterres, the independent monitors excoriate the world body for making “illusory” promises to the Haitian people. They note that having pledged $400m for a cholera clean-up mission, the UN has raised just $21m and spent “a pitiful” $3m. “This is a deeply disappointing showing following the loss of 10,000 lives,” the letter states.... More in article.wn.com »