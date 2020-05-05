Added: 04.05.2020 16:37 | 1 views | 0 comments

A former US special forces soldier linked to a murky and apparently bungled attempt to topple Venezuela’s leader, Nicolás Maduro, has insisted his troops are still in action after launching “a daring amphibious raid” into the crisis-stricken country. In a video released late on Sunday – hours after Maduro’s government claimed it had foiled a United States-backed sea “invasion” near Venezuela’s main international airport – Jordan Goudreau claimed the battle was not over. The plot that failed: how Venezuela's 'uprising' fizzled Read more “Our men are continuing to fight right now,” claimed the 43-year-old American citizen, who was last week linked to what was described as an audacious...