Added: 05.05.2020 11:10 | 2 views | 0 comments

A controversial bill to criminalise abuse of the Chinese national anthem in Hong Kong should be lawmakers’ top priority when clearing the city’s legislative backlog, the chief executive has said. Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor made her feelings known after pro-government heavyweight Starry Lee Wai-king announced moves to set aside the election...